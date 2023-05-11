iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 163,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.