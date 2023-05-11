iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 413,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,212,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.16. 975,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

