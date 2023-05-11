iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,646,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,715,000 after purchasing an additional 247,936 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,226. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.