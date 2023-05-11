iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $51,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

