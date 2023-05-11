iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the April 15th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,334,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,532,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,736,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 11,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.