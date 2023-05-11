iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Position Cut by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,206 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MCHI opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

