iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,003 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 1.26% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.05. 620,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,982. The firm has a market cap of $940.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $47.52.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

