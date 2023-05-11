iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,755 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $89,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $124.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

