iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Trimmed by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,315,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,255,078. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.