iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 96,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,579. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

