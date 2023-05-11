IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio
In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,221. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IVERIC bio Stock Performance
Shares of ISEE stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.10.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
