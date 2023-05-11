Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on June 15th

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of JXN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 365,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 99.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

