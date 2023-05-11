Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.35

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 83848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$4.80 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Jaguar Mining Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.77.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

