JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $35.10

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.10, but opened at $36.45. JD.com shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 6,119,966 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.08.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.