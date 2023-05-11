Jeffrey Gould Acquires 3,984 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $67,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,417,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,863,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 14th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 8,158 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,841.42.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,858 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $90,698.86.
- On Monday, March 27th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 5,790 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,952.10.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11.
BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.2 %
BRT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.95. 45,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,102. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $325.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 282,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
Featured Articles
