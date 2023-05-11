Jeffrey Gould Acquires 3,984 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $67,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,417,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,863,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 8,158 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,841.42.

On Thursday, April 6th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,858 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $90,698.86.

On Monday, March 27th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 5,790 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,952.10.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11.

BRT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.95. 45,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,102. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $325.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 282,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

