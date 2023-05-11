Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Shares Down 3%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 14,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $54.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
