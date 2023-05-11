Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Shares Down 3%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 14,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $54.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.