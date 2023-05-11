Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Up 192.3% in April

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 380.0 days.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

JIAXF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141. Jiangxi Copper has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JIAXF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Jiangxi Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jiangxi Copper from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.