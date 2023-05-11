John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 134,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 51,517 shares.The stock last traded at $51.50 and had previously closed at $51.68.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

