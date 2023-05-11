Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.06. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $202.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

