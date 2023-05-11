Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Given New C$7.30 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.60 to C$7.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Journey Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JRNGF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,187. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

