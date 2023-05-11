Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Given New C$7.30 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.60 to C$7.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Journey Energy Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JRNGF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,187. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.
Journey Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Journey Energy (JRNGF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.