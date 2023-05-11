JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.12 and last traded at $45.31. 771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

The stock has a market cap of $27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 211.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (JIDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects global equities of any market cap outside the US using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JIDA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

