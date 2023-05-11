JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Daniel E. Pinto Sells 113,640 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 229,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 130,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period.

