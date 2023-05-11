JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

