JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Analyst Recommendations for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

