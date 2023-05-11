JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $277.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DDS. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DDS opened at $282.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.