JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $40.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Digital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,074,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 7,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,836 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,553,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,747 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4,081.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.