JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $40.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.
Western Digital Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of WDC stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
