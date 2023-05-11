JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $70.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.20.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

