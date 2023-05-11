Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.24

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.24 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 538,424 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jubilee Metals Group

About Jubilee Metals Group

In other Jubilee Metals Group news, insider Ollie Oliveira purchased 326,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,340 ($37,022.08). Company insiders own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Further Reading

