Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.24

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.24 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 538,424 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.00 and a beta of 1.49.
About Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
