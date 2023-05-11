Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 1,662.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Juva Life Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

