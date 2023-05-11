Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 1,662.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Juva Life Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.21.
About Juva Life
