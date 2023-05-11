Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target to $4.50

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.75 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

SmartRent Price Performance

SMRT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 4,087,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. SmartRent has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $649.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

