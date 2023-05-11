Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 24,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 39,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Kelso Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelso Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,440 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 6.24% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company, which engages in the design, production and marketing of various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems used in transportation applications. Its products are initially designed to be installed on railroad tank cars which carry hazardous and non-hazardous commodities.

