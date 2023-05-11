Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22.

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

