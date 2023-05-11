Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Kidoz Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22.
Kidoz Company Profile
Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kidoz (KDOZF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.