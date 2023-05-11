King Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

King Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 893.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,339,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after acquiring an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,216,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 575,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,887. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

