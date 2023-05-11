King Wealth Has $886,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

King Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Oracle were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $735,431,120,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $262.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

