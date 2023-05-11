King Wealth Sells 11,949 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

King Wealth cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.75. 332,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,070. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

