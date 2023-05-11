KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Hits $0.0748

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $4,163.42 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07175476 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,124.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

