Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Trading Down 0.5%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €9.61 ($10.56) and last traded at €9.70 ($10.66). 394,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.75 ($10.71).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($11.32) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.44) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

