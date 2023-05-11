Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 364.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.66. 357,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,061. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

