Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Shares Up 28.8%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 28.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.14. 207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Konecranes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.
Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.
