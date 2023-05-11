Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Shares Up 28.8%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 28.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.14. 207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Konecranes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Konecranes Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Konecranes Increases Dividend

About Konecranes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.44%. Konecranes’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

Featured Articles

