Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.35

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $3.91. Koss shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 7,155 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koss in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koss Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.