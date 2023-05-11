Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.35

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $3.91. Koss shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 7,155 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koss in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.57.
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
