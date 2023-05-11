Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Shares Down 2.7%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 37,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 54,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Kraken Robotics Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

