Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.73

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

