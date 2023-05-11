Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.73

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCYGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

About Kunlun Energy

(Get Rating)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.