L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.