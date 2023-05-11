Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.73

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.725 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Lam Research has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lam Research to earn $25.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $527.48. 716,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,422. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

