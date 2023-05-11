Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.33. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.

Lavras Gold Stock Down 10.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.12 million and a PE ratio of -5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold copper project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

