LBG Media (LON:LBG) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.10 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.28). Approximately 19 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.27).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on shares of LBG Media in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,261.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.08.
LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.
