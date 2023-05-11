Lee Financial Co Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lee Financial Co owned 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.35. 1,058,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,198. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

