Lee Financial Co Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,519,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $368.42. The company had a trading volume of 344,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,014. The company has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.56 and its 200-day moving average is $336.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.63.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

