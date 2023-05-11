Lee Financial Co Purchases 592 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $183.33. 152,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,501. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.85 and a 200-day moving average of $190.37.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
