Lee Financial Co Purchases 88,700 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $64.74. 284,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,365. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.