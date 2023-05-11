Lee Financial Co Sells 148 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $5,058,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 354,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $93,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $70,802,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 126,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,253,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,550. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.33. The stock has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

